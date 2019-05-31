Meet the woman at the wheel of Cadillac Racing

You know what sounds like fun? Racing a Cadillac around the track at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. One woman who knows more about what it takes to win in a Caddy stopped by to talk about it. Laura Klauser is the Program Manager for Cadillac Racing.

The Cadillac program won last year and also won the series championship. It is currently undefeated. Klauser said, "We started racing this particular race car in 2017. It was our inaugural year. IMSA created a new prototype class called the DPi, and we decided that after a hiatus from endurance racing, it was time to bring Cadillac back."

Klauser also talked about how she is able to maintain being in a male-dominated industry. She said that she was fortunate to grow up in a home where following your dreams was encouraged. "It's been really successful. I've made some great relationships in this role and worked with some of the best people in the sport and it's really cool," said Klauser.