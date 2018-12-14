Shop & Dine in Westland

If you're looking for a place to shop and dine this holiday season, with the chance to go home with some amazing prizes, then you should check out our friends at the City of Westland. Mayor Bill Wild joined us in the studio to tell us about Westland's Shop and Dine District.The Mayor said that Westland's Shop and Dine District has turned into Wayne County's premiere shopping area.

He also told us about the big event this Saturday, Dec.15 where they will be giving away a big prize. He says to show up at Westland Mall starting at 10 a.m. where they will be handing out tickets, and one lucky winner will receive a $5,000 Shopping Spree at 12 p.m. The winner must be there to win. The runner up will win a $1,000 shopping spree to JCPenney.

A very special guest also joined us in the studio, Santa Claus. He joined us to announce the winner to Local 4's giveaway for a $100 gift card to JCPenney at the Westland Shopping Center. Congratulations to Roberta Blackmer from Redford.

To learn more about the shopping spree and all there is to see and do in Westland, visit http://www.cityofwestland.com/.