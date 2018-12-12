How to shop local and find great gifts for the holiday season

With the holiday shopping season upon us, you can shop local by checking out some homegrown businesses here in Michigan.

Franklin Dohanyos with,From Michigan with Love, joined Jason Carr with some great Michigan-made gift ideas for the season.

He brought along the very popular salad dressings from Blue Grill Restaurant in Milford.

Heart of Michigan in Howell has handmade baskets filled with Michigan products like Sanders, Better-Made and Faygo. This gift is perfect for a Michigander who no longer lives in the state.

A big favorite around Michigan is fudge from the Mackinac Island Fudge Company. This company also has gourmet popcorn and over 50 varieties of handmade taffy.

Dohanyos also had Germack coffee and nuts from Eastern Market. They have all kinds of tins and gift baskets for the holidays.

Sanders has plenty of gift baskets for the holidays featuring hot fudge, chocolate bars and peppermint bark.

Finally, Better-made has sampler boxes that feature 15 bags of salty snacks to a box and can be shipped all over the world.