Shopping 'All Things Detroit' with Shurms Candy

With recipes from Grand Rapids, promotional art from Ann Arbor and owners who love all things Michigan, Shurms Candy is as full of Michigander pride as you can get! It will be appearing along with other Detroit businesses at Eastern Market this Sunday as part of the All Things Detroit event, which showcases Michigan businesses and entertainers.

Shurms Candy offers sweet treats with names like "Michi-Gummies" and "Yooper-Bloopers." They started in 2012 out of love for candy. "Most of our childhood memories include candy in some way," said owner Kevin Kolpasky. "Just think of all the holidays and big events in your life and how candy was always there making the times sweeter!"

All Things Detroit brings together hundreds of entrepreneurs across Michigan, gathering lots of small businesses and consumers under one roof. This Sunday at Eastern Market you can check out Shurms Candy as well as the other Detroit based businesses starting at 11 a.m.