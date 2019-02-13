Show your love on Valentine's Day with Viviano Flower Shops

Valentine's Day is tomorrow, and if you still haven't found that special gift to show the person in your life how much they mean to you, there is still time. Our friends at Viviano Flower Shops joined Tati Amare in the studio with a display of arrangements and gifts you'll find at Viviano Flower Shops.

Angela Butorac and Sarah Komasara took us through the displays. If you're looking for something small, they have a small arrangement in a little pink vase with a heart, orchid plants, stuffed animals, chocolates and more. If you're looking for something a little bigger, one of their featured items is the Sweet Dreams arrangement that's filled with hydrangeas, red roses, lilies and more. They also have the classic dozen red roses and an array of loose bouquets.

Amare asked how Viviano Flower Shops can help with engagements, since Valentine's Day is a popular day to pop the question. Butorac said, "We have a full-service wedding and events sales team and all of our associates will help plan your wedding from start to finish. We can help with all of the decor, with the florals, the personal flowers, centerpieces; whatever you need, we love to provide a custom look for you."

Vivano Flower Shops has something for everyone. Butorac said, "We have bouquets right around the $10 price mark."

Amare asked how late people can place orders for Valentine's Day, Komasara said, "We want you to call as soon as possible. You can call right now; we have so many people standing by, ready to take your phone call."

To find the Viviano Flower Shops location nearest you or to shop from home and to place your order online, visit their website at viviano.com.