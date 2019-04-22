Simple ideas for that spring picnic

Spring is here and the weather is getting warmer, so what's a better way to spend your spring day than with a picnic. In honor of Earth Day, Hassan Musselmani, representing Brownberry Breads, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to show them how to make a good picnic sandwhich. Brownberry Breads will be partnering with a non-profit to clean Elmwood Park this Wednseday and they will serve the volunteers sandwhiches.

Musselmani said they want to take advantage of the spring weather with their new sandwhiches which do not have any perservatives and artificial colors in it. Musselmani said that one of the keys to a good sandwhich is keeping it simple, but good. "You don't want to put too much stuff on there but I do love a big sandwhich." He brought an assortment of sandwhich ingrediants so he could demonstrate how to make a good simple picnic sandwhich.

The sandwhich he prepared was the chicken hummus sandwhich. He started with spreading the hummus on one side of the bread. Next, he added some shredded chicken. Then, he put some pickled cabbage over the chicken. After that, he sprinkled some cojita cheese and topped it off with some advocados.

If you want to learn more about volunteering to clean up Elmwood Park, check out the Brownberry website.