You can sip, shop and find unique gifts at The Lodge event

It's described as a cozy holiday drinking and shopping excursion, and best of all, your whole family is invited including the pet.

It's The Lodge event happening at the Detroit Mercantile Company in Eastern Market.

Joining Jason Carr was Nellie Smydra, spokesperson for The Lodge, who brought along items you will see at the event.

Smydra said this is an event where you can walk with your pet, sip some beer and find gifts and items for your home that are unique-- and can only be found at the event.

She brought along a couple of pieces from Eastworks Detroit. They make beautiful one-of-a-kind lamps out of old speakers.

Some of the items at the event will be Michigan inspired jewelry by Lakeside Silver, featuring Petoskey stones and a selection of treats from Dave's Sweet Tooth Toffee.

There are also very unique shirts featuring Farmer Jack and Detroix (Detroit) modeled after La Croix.

The Detroit Mercantile Company will be at Eastern Market Saturday from 9 a.m.to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.to 6 p.m.