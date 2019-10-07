Sip wine for a good cause at Detroit Uncorked

Sample some wine, and help a local charity, all at the same time at Detroit Uncorked.

Jason Carr and Tati Amare had a toast with Renee Pasco, Vice President of the Board of the Detroit Wine Organization and James Robinson, the Regional Director of Southeast Michigan for Chemical Bank.

Detroit Uncorked is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Detroit Wine Organization to raise money for a local charity. The organization is passionate about helping local children, so it teamed up with The Rainbow Connection. The Rainbow Connection is based in Rochester and makes dreams come true for children with life-threatening medical needs.

Chemical Bank is sponsoring the Detroit Uncorked event. Chemical Bank wanted to be involved because of the Detroit Wine Organization's charity initiative with The Rainbow Connection and the positive impact in the community.

Detroit Uncorked is on October 17th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Apparatus Room in the Detroit Foundation Hotel. Tickets are available at The Rainbow Connection's website.

