Sister Judie's Outreach feeds and clothes Detroit's less fortunate.

Mitch Albom introduces us to Grace Bayer, founder of Sister Judie's Outreach, and she joins us in studio.

Sister Judie joined the Felician Order after raising her six children and becoming widowed.

In her missionary work, Sister Judie witnessed a mother feeding her child from a dumpster, which inspired her to start an organization called, "Sisters of Christian Love," with a mission of feeding the hungry.

Sister Judie passed in Feb. 2018.

"She was just so kind and loving. I really was just so impressed with her and how she was so selfless," said Grace Bayer, an early volunteer at Sister's of Christian Love.

Monday through Friday Sister Judie's Outreach makes between 125-150 lunches and delivers them to people in the Eastern Market area of Detroit. Sister Judie's also distributes socks, underwear, shirts, hats, gloves and coats.

"Sister Judie wanted her mission to continue," said Bayer. "I named the organization Sister Judie's Outreach in her honor because her life deserves a legacy," she continued.

To donate, volunteer or receive more information search Sister Judie' s Outreach online.