Sisterlocks Creator visits the D

The natural hair movement is now an international phenomenon and one of the people on the forefront of this movement visited the show.

Sisterlocks uses a unique method of styling natural hair and its creator is from Detroit. Dr. Joanne Cornwell spoke to Tati Amare about her homecoming at an event Friday night at the Renaissance Center.

Sisterlocks, according to Cornwell, allows women with tightly textured hair to take advantage of a wide range of hairstyles without having to alter the natural texture for their hair or add products or heat.

For more information, visit this website