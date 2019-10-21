Slay your pumpkins without cutting them by pumping them up with paint

Getting your pumpkin ready for Halloween can be fun but also very messy. Make a cool design and avoid the mess by using paint instead of carving your pumpkins. Artist Iyla O'Conner showed Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio how to paint a "Great Pumpkin".

O'Conner said you can paint any type and size of pumpkin, you just have to clean off the surface before you start. She also suggested using acrylic paints and to use a couple of coats to make sure it stays on. Also, use a clear spray coat to protect the paint from weather elements and to add a little shine to the pumpkin. Items to help paint your pumpkin can be found at the Whistle Stop Hobby Shop in St. Clair Shores.

Watch the video above to see how you can make the perfect pretty painted pumpkin!