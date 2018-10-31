Snakes! Get up close and personal with reptiles at The Reptarium in Utica

Halloween brings out all kinds of creatures. Most are in costumes, but there are some slithering, scaly ones here in the D that are actually friendly and want to get to know you. They are hanging out at The Reptarium in Utica and our Kila Peeples got up close and personal with a few. You could too.

Brian Barczyk has been in the reptile game for over 29 years. Traveling all over the world learning about reptiles, he even worked and was good friends with the late Steve Irwin. "At The Reptarium, you're going to see big huge snakes, up to 20 feet long, you're going to see tortoises, you're going to see frogs, you're going to see lizards, you're going to see all kinds of creepies and crawlies. Things that are reptile and amphibian, and even a handful of spiders," said Barczyk.

The animals have been around people for so long that they are used to being held and touched all of the time. You can even get inside of their habitats if you really want an up-close look. The Reptarium is usually open on weekends but is also open Wednesday, Oct. 31 for Halloween.