A summer tradition returns to the D this week with something new for its guest. It is an opportunity for you to find a one of-a-kind piece for your home. Vickie Elmer, from the Palmer Park Art Fair, and Judy Sledge, a Detroit fiber artist joined us in studio to tell us about their works and more about the fair.

Judy works with natural fibers like wool to makes garments using the different textures and colors. The wool turns out very soft after it has been processed and cleaned. During the show, she worked on a piece showing the gradual process of how she turns the different types of wool into something special.

Vicki brought in many works by artist who will be at the art fair. Some the the pieces that shw brought were paintings, picture collages, fiber garments, a purse made of metal and an African stool that tells a historic story of drums in Africa.

At the art fair, there will be abound 75 artists showing many different forms of art mediums and many for purchase as well. Palmer Park Art Fair is on Woodward Avenue and will be this Saturday June 2nd and last through Sunday June 3rd.