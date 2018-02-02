Something New You Can Do In The D

You know those things you see on Pinterest and think, I'd love to do that, but never will? Now you can thanks to a homegrown business in Clawson. It's called Creative Chic Workshop. The owner, Chrissy Quirk, joined us in the studio and brought along her daughter Riley.

The workshop is made for both women and children, and is done by appointments. They do anything from birthday parties, special events, ladies night out parties and more. Every party is custom to whatever the customer wants to craft. The kids activities are done during the day, and adults done at night.

Quirk brought in a few displays of adult crafts that can be done at the workshops, including an appetizer board and a dog caddy.

Riley even showed us a few kids crafts that can be done like a photo board and a gumball machine.

Every month the workshop hosts drop in classes. If you don't have a large group to make a party, stop by a drop in class.

Creative Chic Workshop is located downtown Clawson, between 14 mile and Main Street. You can get more information by searching for Creative Chic Workshop on Facebook.