Somewhere new to visit this summer

If you're looking for a change of scenery without a long road trip, there is a place in Ann Arbor you may want to check out. It's called White Lotus Farms and it's a one-of-a-kind place the entire family can enjoy. Today we welcomed back Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for http://allaboutannarbor.com who is on top of everything happening in Ann Arbor. Cheese-maker B. Love Davis also joined us in the studio. Davis brought an adorable furry friend with him, a 9 day old baby goat from the farm.

White Lotus Farms is a small, organic, handcrafted farm that makes bread, cheese, and a variety of pastries. Along with food, the farm makes botanical skin care products.

Davis brought in a few of the farm's products to show us, including fresh loaves of bread, fresh cheese, and croissants.

To buy some of the great products White Lotus offers, you can head to the Detroit Eastern Market or the Ann Arbor Farmer's Market.

You can also take a trip to the farm this summer to visit the goats, take family classes on how to milk goats, and to try the wonderful goods.

The farm opens to the public May 5, and is open every Saturday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

For more information on all that's happening in the Ann Arbor area, check out the website http://allaboutannarbor.com, which is made possible by our friends Wallside Windows and Concordia University.