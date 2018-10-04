Enjoy Latin America flavors during Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week

It's your chance to indulge in the flavors of Latin America right here in the D. Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week starts Friday and runs through Oct. 14.

Jason Carr joined Joel Padilla, of El Nacimiento, and Juan Carlos Dueweke-Perez, a spokesperson for the event, on the show Thursday to discuss the event.

Padilla prepared ceviche on the show. This dish is available at the restaurant. He also showed off the restaurant's award-winning guacamole.

There are 21 confirmed restaurants that will be a part of Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week .

You can go to the event's website to get more information about all of the restaurants that are associated with the event.