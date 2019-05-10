Sparkle on Mother's Day with jewelry from Ahee Jewelers in Grosse Pointe Woods

Mother's Day is this Sunday and we want to make it extra-special for the moms in our community with a week full of prize giveaways! Every day we will reveal a new prize from one of our partners, and they stack up on top of each other! Yesterday we revealed the fourth prize, a $250 gift card to Tricho Salon and Spa. Today, we reveal our grand prize.

Drumroll please......diamond earrings valued at $2,500 from Ahee Jewelers in Grosse Pointe Woods. Andre Ahee joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to tell them about the store and the jewelry sold there. Ahee said the store was opened by his grandfather and has been a family-owned business for over 70 years. He said there are at least three generations working in the store at any given time.

Ahee also brought in pieces sold in the store, including jewelry from Roberto Coin, engagement rings designed by Bez Ambar, and silver jewelry from David Yurman.

The grand prize is a pair of Roberto Coin 18-carat yellow gold diamond earrings.

To see more of what Ahee Jewelers has to offer, find hours of operation and locatio, visit the website ahee.com

This segment is sponsored by Ahee Jewelers.