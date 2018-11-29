Sparkle this holiday season with glass gifts from Epiphany Glass Studio in Pontiac

The holidays already sparkle with the gleam of icicles and snow falling, but what if you want something a little brighter? There's a place where you can find beautiful glass creations that will bring a new light to the season. April Wagner, from Epiphany Glass Studio in Pontiac, spoke to Jason Carr about various sculptures and glass pieces that are available for purchase.

Wagner said all of the pieces are handmade at the studio, including functional bowls and nest pieces or splash bowls that add color to a home. They also make pet-related products as a part of their partnership with The Michigan Humane Society such as dog bowls and sleeping kitty figurines. The organization receives a portion of the proceeds when a piece is sold.

The studio also makes glassware for the person who likes to imbibe in a cocktail or two, from rocks glasses, drink stirrers, and wine decanters that are made by hand. There will be an open studio that will be free and open to the public where people can stop by and learn how glass pieces are made. If they want to create a glass piece of their own, Wagner said studio artists will help them make an icicle ornament for $60.