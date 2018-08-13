You can sparkle with this wine

If you like the bubbly, then you will love that August 13th is National Prosecco Day.

If you're wondering what's the difference between Prosecco and Champagne, we've already looked into it for you!

Michael Calvert is a sommelier for the wine shop House of Pure Vin in downtown Detroit.

Calvert showed Live In The D's Tati Amare and Kila Peeples the subtle differences between sparkling wine, Prosecco and Champagne. Some those differences include the amount and size of bubbles, the region and country the beverage is made in, among other factors.

Calvert also pointed out that Prosecco is the original sparkling wine used to make a Bellini.