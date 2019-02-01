Sparks & critters for kids at Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

In this winter weather there are a lot of fun things to do indoors at the Ann Arbor Hands On-Museum. Etta Heisler, Director Of Programs and Batsheva Glat, Educator at the Leslie Science & Nature Center joined Tati Amare in the studio to show a few examples of what you might find in the museum.

First we talked about the Luminosity Exhibit and they demonstrated how mechanical energy is converted to electric energy. This weekend they will have shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with Professor Ray's Everyday Science. They had a little sample of how they convert energy into light just by turning a crank.

They will also have an exhibit called Critters Up Close: Worms and Friends that is happening the weekend of Feb. 9-10. Glatt showed us some earthworms, and she explained, "You can even see dark lines down the center of the worms, they are called red wigglers or eisenia fetida and that's them eating."

For more information, you can go to their website for all their shows, exhibits and more happening during the weekend and all through the winter.