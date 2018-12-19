Special gifts that sparkle & shine

Looking for something extra special for that person who is so "extra" in your life? Our friends at Ahee Jewelers in Grosse Pointe Woods have a selection that will help you celebrate life's special moments this Christmas. Stefan Ahee joined us in the studio to tell us more about what Ahee Jewelers has to offer this holiday season.

Ahee said they are a third generation jewelry store based in Grosse Point Woods, and his grandfather started the store 70 years ago. They have been at their current location for 50 years now and they recently remodeled the place. When you drive past, you can't miss their store because it has a big red bow on the front for the holidays.

Ahee showed us a few gift suggestions the store has for the holidays. They have a new designer named Nikos Koulis who is known for his highly original designs, and Ahee brought three of his unique hoop earrings in the studio. Ahee also showed us diamond pieces that are made in the store's own workshop. He brought a 36-inch tennis necklace that can be worn either dressed up or down. You can also go classic with their diamond halo piece necklace. In addition to the other pieces, Ahee brought a necklace from designer Roberto Coin Baracco's collection, an amethyst and round, brilliant-cut diamond necklace and earring set. If you're unsure about what to get this holiday season, Ahee Jewelers will help you find that perfect gift for that special someone.

Ahee Jewelers is located on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. For directions, store hours or to schedule an appointment and more, visit their website at: https://www.ahee.com/.