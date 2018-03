He has a music background that dates back decades and he has worked along some big names in Jazz. Now fresh from tour and back home in the D, Alex Harding and guests joined us in the studio today to play us a song.

Harding has enjoyed his time on the road, but says it is very refreshing and relaxing to be back home.

Head to ITunes or Spotify to hear some of Harding's music.

You can also see him perform live March 31st at The Whisky Parlor in Detroit at 9pm.