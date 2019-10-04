Spice up your night with these delicious tacos

Want to spice up your day? It's taco time!



Executive chefs from Detroit Taco Bar, Musheya Glenn and Shannon Coleman, joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to talk about National Taco Day. Detroit Taco Bar allows customers to build their own taco, making it a place everyone can enjoy. Perfect for game day get-togethers, or family night out, the owners say they can create a taco that anyone will like!

To try your own customized taco, go to Detroit Taco Bar located on Mcnicholas Road in Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.