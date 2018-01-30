Spice Up Your Big Game Spread

The big game is this weekend and many of you will be including chips and salsa in your football spread. That's where a homegrown business that is making both right here in the D.

Patrick Schwager and Carlos Parisi are the owners of Aunt Nee's Chips and Salsa and they joined us with a delicious game day spread. They have multiple kinds of salsas, Guacamole, and they also make their own fresh tortilla chips.

Patrick's Mother started the salsa business when he was still in college. When Patrick and Carlos graduated college they decided to jump into the salsa making business with Patrick's mom.

They use all fresh ingredients and their guacamole is exclusively available at Eastern Market in Detroit. In fact, their tortilla chips only have 4 ingredients.

They started their business with cheap consumer blenders that were consistently breaking and one even caught fire. Eventually they got the funding to buy a professional mixer and cut their production time from 10-15 hours per batch down to 30 minutes.

If you would like to try out these amazing salsas you can find them at Eastern Market, Whole Foods, or many stores across Metro Detroit. You can find more information and use their store locator to find a store near you at their website, just search Aunt Nee's Chips and Salsa.