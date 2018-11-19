Sponge's St. Andrew's Hall show will rock your socks off

For this week's Music Monday, Live in the D had a group that you'll recognize from songs that raced up the billboard charts in the 1990's.

Sponge has been rocking Detroit for years, and now they're back home to perform Wednesday night at St. Andrew's Hall. As part of the concert they want to give back to the community that has supported them for so long.

The band has gotten together with the Pope Francis Center to have a charity concert at St. Andrew's. Sponge hopes to make this a yearly event.

The Pope Francis Center is an outreach center that serves people who are struggling with homelessness and poverty in Detroit. They have shower and laundry services as well as weekly medical and legal clinics.

The center hopes to share their story at the concert and will be taking donations of socks and underwear in exchange for a Sponge CD.

Vin Dombroski, lead singer of Sponge, said many people are nervous to play in their hometown. He said Detroit is the greatest music city in the world and when Sponge performs back home they don't hold anything back.