Spring clean your face

By now everyone knows Tati is all about cleaning, especially spring cleaning! There's one place many may not consider when it comes to that: Spring cleaning your face! Local 4 style editor Jon Jordan joined Tati to talk about spring cleaning your face.

The winter can be very hard on your skin so Jon Jordan brought in a large selection of products for cleaning and moisturizing your face.

When you are living with forced air heat it really dries out your skin during the winter and there are many products you can use to get your face back to it's beautiful look.