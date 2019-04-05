Spring into Style with this Transparent Trend

You've heard April showers bring May flowers and this spring you can step up your style rain or shine with the new transparent trend. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan brought in a variety of items from Macy's, and models to show how you can include this trend in your wardrobe.

The material is made out of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) which is similar to vinyl. Jordan tells Tati Amare the style is evocative of the London Mod look of the 1980's. Some of the items are from designers such as Michael Kors, and others are more practical. Clear purses are very popular, as well as jackets over a "little black dress". It's also incorporated into shoes. Guess creates backpacks, and DKNY has a tote within a tote. Jordan says this is a great way to make your classic pieces a little more contemporary.