Food that symbolizes a story of freedom

We are in the midst of passover, which is the holiday when members of the Jewish fatih celebrate the liberation of Jews froms slavery in ancient Egypt.

Steve Golberg, the owner of Stage Deli joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to explain more about Passover and the rituals and foods that symbolize the story of freedom.

When explaining the Passover holiday Golberg said, "it's a time when we celebrate our freedom from slavery in anciet Egypt thousands of years ago. We remeber the humanity of being slaves and celebrate the freedom of being released." He said Kosher is an eating regimen for observing Jews, by avoiding foods like pork, shellfish and the humane raising of animals.

He explained that Stage Deli is not a Kosher restuarant, but they are Passover friendly.

He walked us through each Passover friendly dish starting including a parfait without oats, an egg white pizza that has an egg white crust instead of a bread crust, Matzo with cream cheese, white fish valencia, brick chicken, motzo ball soup, chicken salad, simmis, and gefilte fish.

He said at the end of Passover people indulge in the foods that they could not eat during Passover, like burgers and deli sandwhiches.

He added, that one of the signatre questions at Passover is why is the night diffrent from any other nights? "Because we want to be diffrent to become a different version of ourselves," said Goldberg.