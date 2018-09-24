Stars from 'This Is Us' dish on Season 3

Are you ready? "This Is Us" is finally back on the air Tuesday night with the season 3 premiere on Local 4. The show will pick up where season 2 left off and we will see what happens next with Toby and Kate, played by Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan.

The actors chatted with Tati Amare via satellite on Monday to talk about the upcoming premiere. Metz said the show will start with the Kate and Toby struggling to have a child. Sullivan said that you will be seeing all of the struggles and successes along the way. They both said to look out for some comedy to balance the heavy moments.

They both emphatically told Tati that she will cry at some point in the first episode of season 3. Metz said there is a challenge bringing the dramatic script to screen and that it's extremely important to get everything right. Both Metz and Sullivan stated how much they appreciate the fans of the show and cherish the interaction they have with them.

The season 3 premiere of "This is Us" is Tuesday night at 9 p.m., only on Local 4.