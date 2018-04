She's a Canadian singer whose new album was up for a "Adult Alternative Album of the Year" at the Juno Awards, which is Canada's equivalent to a Grammy. Terra Lightfoot joined us in the studio today to get our Monday rockin'.

Lightfoot's new album New Mistakes was made on the road, and is a time capsule of where the band has been. She even has a song on the album dedicated to time she spent in North Dakota.

Terra will be playing some old time rock n' roll Monday, April 2 at the Ark in Ann Arbor.