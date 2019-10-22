Does your water bottle do this?

Need to drink more water throughout the day but don't know how? Tati Amare tried "H2O Coach" water bottles for Try It Out Tuesday. These water bottles have the measurements of the amount of water you should drink by a certain time of the day, printed on the side. This keeps the consumer on track to drink the recommended amount of one gallon per day. With motivational sayings written on the bottle, these "coaches" help keep you motivated to stay hydrated.

