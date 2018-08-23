Step back in time at the Michigan Renaissance Festival

You can step back in time and into a world of fun and fantasy right here in the D. Our friends at the Michigan Renaissance Festival are throwing a party every weekend now through the end of September, and they all have different themes.

We were joined Wednesday by the cast of characters and performers that you can see at the festival.

At the festival, there will be new events for guests to enjoy. Some of the events include an ax-throwing pub with craft beer and cocktails to enjoy during your time there. Also, if you donate blood at the drive you will get free tickets. Guests who bring food for the food drive will get buy-one-get-one free on tickets.

The festival is this weekend and every weekend in September and Labor Day. You can get half off the ticket price right now! Go to clickondetroit.com contests page for a great deal on tickets.

The festival is in Holly, Michigan. For more information about dates, times, locations and more, visit their website at michrenfest.com.