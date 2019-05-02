Step up your summer shoe style with these latest trends!

Now's the time to start thinking about stepping up your summer shoe style for the warmer weather and Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan, has some of the newest trends for both the guys and the gals. So here's what to look for:

Birkenstocks are changing up their classic sandal. They have added metallic shades and different colored soles. If you like to rock socks and Birkenstocks, Jon recommends going bold with a patterned sock that can match the now colorful Birkenstocks.

Another new style this year is sculpted heals. Jon brought in some shoes straight from Ferragamo's runway that featured a beautifully sculpted heal. Statement heals, in general, are popular with metallic heals also being on trend.

For the guys, Jon says, if you are not willing to put in the work to groom your feet, he would recommend avoiding sandals and going for a woven boat-shoe style instead. These shoes will breathe nicely and keep you cool while looking cool.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.