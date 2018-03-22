A Great Way To Get Ready For Spring

Spring is officially here and it's a great time to think about getting into shape! Building up your strength is really important if you want to lose a few pounds or enhance your well-being, especially for women.

Tati went to our friends at Planet Fitness and discovered they have a great way to help you get started.

Strength training is really important because it actually increases bone density. Also, muscle takes up space instead of fat, so the more muscles you build the less fat you will have.

Planet Fitness has great equipment for light weight lifting so anyone could hop on and start working out.

There are Planet Fitness locations all over the D. If you want to get out and get into shape you can find the location near you at PlanetFitness.com