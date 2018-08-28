Summer cocktail ideas with Mutiny Bar

Labor Day is this weekend and for many it marks the end of summer. So why not go out with a bang and mix up a new summer cocktail? Joe Schubert, bartender at Mutiny Bar located on Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit, joined us in the studio to show us a few cocktail recipes.

Schubert showed us a Tiki-style drink with Patron Pineapple Liquor. These also can be made without alcohol. Instead you can use pineapple, lime juice or anything you like. Schubert also added sweetener to the drink. Then after you shake it up you can serve it up in a Tiki glass with a beautiful garnish.

Schubert also brought in another drink called Island in the Sun with tequila, pineapple and coconut.