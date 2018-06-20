Summer cocktail makeover

There's nothing like a cooling cocktail on a hot summer evening, but those liquid calories can wreak havoc on your waistline, and it can be really noticeable during swimsuit season.

Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined us in the studio to give some summer cocktails a makeover by slashing the calories of some of your favorite drinks. The drinks she has created different drinks that are 65 calories or under.

1. Mimosa, 50 calories

- 2 ounces of Prosecco

- Substitute orange juice with Bai antioxidant Infusion drink - Costa Rica clementine

2. Pina Colada, 52 calories

- Fill glass with ice

- 2-3 drops coconut-flavored Stevia for sweetness

- 1 ounce coconut rum

- 3 ounces pineapple and coconut-flavored Bai

- Garnish with pineapple and umbrella

3. Mojito, 65 calories

- Cup of ice

- Crushed mint

- 1 shot of Bacardi rum

- 2 or 3 drops of coconut-flavored Stevia

- Topped off with LaCroix sparkling water

- Fresh lime

For more great fitness ideas, find Trierweiler by searching Jodysfitlife on Facebook or Instagram.