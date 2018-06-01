Summer hair care

Hot weather is here, and though it's not quite summer, the sun is intense and can wreak havoc on your hair and cause a ton of damage. Everyone has gone through summer hair troubles at some point or another, so we've enlisted the help of sisters Ettafly and Jennifer Thomas, creators of Naturally Flyy Detroit, to give us some tips on how to keep our tresses in shape in the hot and intense sun.

To keep hair moisturized during the heat, one of the sisters mentioned that we are like plants and we need to focus on what we put in our bodies rather than on our hair. But she added that the product used on our hair is also important--make sure to spray your hair down and put product throughout your hair.

We had three different types of curly hair available, belonging to our Michelle Oliver, Sheree Calhoun and Tati Amare. Oliver's hair gets very dry and frizzy, the sisters suggested dry shampoos, as well as any lightweight products. Calhoun has curly hair that she normally uses a flat iron on, but the sisters suggested to avoid heat and to use light products on her hair as well. For Tati's curly hair, they added water to help reactivate whatever product she already put on her hair and added a leave-in conditioner.

If you want to learn how to take care of your hair, Naturally Flyy Detroit is celebrating eight years of business in an event called "We Rock Dope Hair" Saturday, June 2, at the Artist Village in Detroit from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, check out the business's website or social media pages by searching for Naturally FLYY Detroit.