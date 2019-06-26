Hot summer hair trends

With the summer finally in full swing, most ladies want to look good while rocking the latest summer hair trends. Nia Batts, Deanna Casterta and Nina Nafal from Detroit Blows, a blow-dry bar in Downtown Detroit, joined us in the studio Wednesday to show us the hairstyles that work for all kinds of hair types.

Batts is the co-founder and CEO of the company. She said, "Detroit Blows is the city's first nontoxic salon and store, and while people primarily know us for blowouts we have an array of beauty services." Some of those services include waxing, makeup application and nails.

The stylists showed hairstyles that you can wear once your blowout is a couple of days old. First, a side braid with a clip added. Second, a slick ponytail with curls. Last, two french braids down the back with curls added to the ends.

Detroit Blows will be launching DevaCurl services in early July. "For some of our more texture hair clients that have lots of curly hair, we want to figure out ways in which they can come out of the shower and wear it for the day," Batts said.

The salon will be hosting interviews on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for licensed cosmetologists interested in joining their team.