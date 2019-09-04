Summer is coming to an end but the fun is just beginning in Ann Arbor...

This article is sponsored by Wallside Windows and Concordia University.

Enjoy the last bits of summer with your pet!

Dog Swim allows you to bring your dog out for a swim in Ann Arbor at Bird Park pool. Entry is $6 for Ann Arbor resident dogs and $7.50 for non-resident dogs. The second dog is 50% off. The dog is allowed to swim for 30 minutes. The event takes place Wednesday, September 4th and Thursday, September 5th from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Food Trucks are rolling into the Ann Arbor Farmers Market every Wednesday through October. You can enjoy food trucks, live music, and a performance by the Detroit Circus. This event takes place from 5 pm to 8 pm. After 8 pm you can stick around for an outdoor movie on a giant blow-up screen.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is celebrating their 100th year! On September 20th, the market is hosting a farm-to-table dinner. Seven local chefs will prepare dishes for guests with the food from the market.



