Summer pop-ups in the D

This summer will be full of fun surprises in the D. Arts and culture events are going to literally pop up all over town.

Hillary Brody Anchill with CultureSource stopped by the show to discuss how the organization, which is an alliance that promotes arts and sciences throughout the state, is promoting their new venture, CulturePop.

CulturePop will have different performers “popping up” at various locations throughout the city. The artists will be doing street performances that will entertain Detroiters and visitors of the city. The arts that will be presented include dance, orchestra and visual art. Quicken Loans is also a sponsor for CulturePop.

Some talented young people from the Motor City Dance Academy also came in to give an example of some of the street dancing that can be seen at one of the pop-ups.

Performances and locations will be announced 24 hours in advance.