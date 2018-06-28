Sunday Markets @ Eastern Market

We are all about supporting local businesses and you can find dozens at Eastern Market. The market transforms itself from a mostly produce and food market on Saturdays to something entirely different on Sundays. We were joined by two of the market's vendors, Marcy Van Hartesveldt, owner of Touch Body Works, and Jacob Showalter, owner of 12th Street Design, to talk about their companies and Sunday Market.

Van Hartesveldt says you can find a little bit of everything at Sunday Market except produce. Van Hartesveldt brought in a display of some of her items from Touch Body Works. She sells 100 percent natural skin care items, like handmade lotion, soap, scrubs, facial masks, body butter, facial cleansers and hair care products.

Showalter brought in some items as well. His company uses excess and reclaimed wood and other materials to make decor like serving trays, laser engraved barn wood and even charcuterie boards.

Sunday Markets run from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. every Sunday now through September. There is also the traditional market on Saturday, as well as a Tuesday Market, plus a nighttime market on the third Thursday of the month now through September. For more information visit their website easternmarket.org