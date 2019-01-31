Super easy apps for the super game!

This Sunday is the big football game and that means a lot of parties and a lot of food. Whether you are hosting, or a guest, you'll want to be a winner when it comes to the spread. Our friends at Joe's Produce and Gourmet Market in Livonia will make your life easier and do all the catering for you.

Chef Lee Ulrich, with Joe's Produce, came in studio with host Tati Amare to talk about appetizers that can really steal the show at these parties. The trick to appetizers at a party is to be bite-sized and not messy, explains Ulrich. Examples of these fun-sized dishes are grilled cheese and tomato soup shooters, 1-2 ribs, buffalo chicken salad, and pulled pork sliders. Long sausages and breadsticks also work well and can add some height and dimension to your spread.

If you want to try and make something yourself, Ulrich shared his recipe for an Artichoke Asiago dip.



Artichoke Asiago Dip

Ingredients

1lb Cream Cheese

1/2 c Mayo

1 caramelized onion

1 can of chopped artichoke

1/2 pound of Asiago Cheese

Lemon juice

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and serve with crackers or bread.

Or if making it seems like too much work, they sell that at Joe's Produce as well. In terms of drinks, they have a variety of beer and wine and specialists to help you pair it with your spread.

Joe's Produce is located 33152 W 7 Mile Rd. in Livonia. For more information or to place a catering order visit joesproduce.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.