Super Fun For Kids

The Super Bowl is Sunday, February 4th and we are kicking off all the special coverage and celebrations with a special Live In The D Super Show. The fun starts at 11:30 Sunday Morning on Local 4. We're going to have food, crazy drinks, music, and more to get y our party started!

It's a lot of fun for the adults...and the kids can get in on it too! Our friend and Mom Blogger, Mona Shand is here to share a few tips to keep the kids entertained!

Shand brought in some fun snacks that the kids can make themselves including brownies, and white icing. Also a few great craft hacks and games!

To find all of Mona Shand's ideas check out her blog at http://monashand.blogspot.com/