Super sandwiches for the big game

We can all agree that one of the best parts of getting together for the big game on Sunday are the commercials and the food. We invited chef Eric Deason, from Papa Joe's Gourmet Market to show us how to prepare some super sandwiches for your game day party.

Deason's biggest advice is that it's very important to have quality ingredients. For the sandwich he made today he suggested using prosciutto, shaved Parmesan, fire roasted red peppers, fresh arugula, and truffle aioli.

The next piece of advice he gave was to evenly spread your ingredients on your bread, starting with the truffle ailoi, that way everything is set in place.

He then showed off his assortment of sandwiches, chicken wings, soups and fruit trays. He also added that Papa Joe's Gourmet Market offers pasta, potato salads, coleslaw and cabbage slaw.

For more information on Papa Joe's Gourmet Market, just head to their website.