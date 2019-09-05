This event has antiques, food trucks and adoptable puppies all in one place

All things Detroit meets the Vintage Market!

Various Detroit brands with handmade and vintage antiques will be on sale at Market In The City this weekend. If you are looking for a retro outfit, an antique sculpture or want to support a small business make your way to this event!

Brass Kitchen food truck will also be at Market In The City. Their featured sandwich will be a lobster roll. In addition to this they will also serve a house-smoked pastrami sandwich, a turkey and brie sandwich, and a homemade Cuban sandwich will also be on the menu.

And if that isn't enough, you can adopt a puppy at the market! Devoted Barn will have numerous puppies and adult dogs looking for their fur-ever home.

For vintage fashion and antiques, tasty food from Brass Kitchen food truck, or if you're looking to adopt a new furry friend, head down to Market In The City. The event is at the Historic Fort Wayne this Sunday 10a.m. to 4 p.m.

