Sweet Maple Treats For The Whole Family

When it comes to sweet we all know the distinctive taste and smell of maple syrup. This weekend the Cranbook Institute of Science will host it's 44th annual Maple Festival. Kantja Thomakos the Director of Development and Michele Arquette-Palmero the Head of Freshwater Forum at Cranbrook Institute of Science joined us to talk about all things Maple Syrup.

She talked about the process of making maple syrup and told us just how much sap it takes to make a small amount of syrup. A three and a half gallon bucket of sap only makes under 12 ounces of syrup. They also made some delicious maple syrup candy.

Maple Fest is Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 12:00pm to 4:00pm

General Admission

Adults - $18

Children - $15 (Children applies to those ages 3-12. Ages 2 and younger are free)