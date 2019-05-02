Take a look a some of the fun events happening in the D this weekend

Time for a look at what's happening around the D thanks to our friends at the Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers. Rich Rice, founder of event planning company Detroit By Design, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to talk about some of the fun events in Detroit this weekend.

The first event he spoke about was the Bloomin' Crafter and Artisan Fair. The event features more than seventy craftsmen, artisans and vendors who will have one-of-a-kind creations for sale. There will also be live music and food for purchase. This event happens Saturday at the Balkan American Community Center at 10 a.m.

The next event Rice touched on was the Cinco Block Party and Pub Crawl in Wyandotte. The big event actually happens Saturday, May 4, in the downtown area. Starting at 1 p.m., you can enjoy all kinds of Mexican-inspired drinks, Mexican beers and authentic Mexican food. Tickets to the event start at $15.

Rice also invited everyone out to Belle Isle this Saturday for the Koi Festival. This event happens outside the Belle Isle Conservancy on Saturday at noon. The event celebrates Japanese culture with games, music, martial arts and more. This is in place of the annual Koi Transfer, which used to occur at the conservancy when the Koi fish were returned to the ponds after being inside the conservancy for the winter. The Koi Festival is free and open to the public.

Finally, Rice spoke about the Derby Detroit event to celebrate the running of the Kentucky Derby. This happens Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Lexus Velodrome in Midtown. There will be live horses, premium cocktails and food. Ladies are encouraged to wear their best hats and release their inner Southern belle. Gentlemen are required to wear fancy, colorful suits. Tickets for the event start at $50.

