Take a look at some of the fun events happening in the D this weekend

Time for a look at what's happening around the D thanks to Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers. AJ Williams, City. Life. Style. Editor at the Michigan Chronicle and the lady behind singleblackchick.com, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to talk about some of the exciting events happening around Detroit this weekend.

The first event she talked about was the Labor of Love Exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Guests can expect a night filled with art and culture. The exhibit, created by Ruben and Isabel Toledo, showcases the synergy between art and fashion. There will be live music, hors d'oeurves and complimentary cocktails. It is going down Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75.

The next event Williams mentioned was Gal Stock in Detroit. This event will feature local female musicians, performers, visual artists, and female-run businesses. This event is also a fundraiser for local women, as a portion of the ticket sales will go to Girls Rock Detroit and March of Dimes Michigan. This happens Saturday at the Tagent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom in Detroit, starting at 8 p.m.

Williams also highlighted an event for all film lovers, the Cinetopia Film Festival. This event is happening a month earlier than usual. Small theaters and venues in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Dearborn will be featuring full length dramas, comedies and documentaries that come from top film festivals around the world. The Cinetopia Film Festival starts Friday and runs through May 19th. Tickets are $12 and you can search online for films, showtimes, and venues.

Finally, the last event Williams mentioned is for Mother's Day. It's titled Yoga then Wine: A Mother's Day Special. It will include a yoga class followed by a choice of mimosa or rose. There will also be charcuterie, cheese and other drinks. Yoga then Wine takes place at The Royce in downtown and begins at 11:30 a.m. You must be at least 21 years old to participate.

To see more fun events happening around the D, go to the In The D section at ClickOnDetroit.