Hot events happening around the D this weekend

This article is sponsored by your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

It's going to be a hot weekend, but there are still plenty of cool things to check out that are happening this weekend in the D. AJ Williams, the editor of the City. Life. Style. section at the Michigan Chronicle and singleblackchick.com, joined hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio in the studio to discuss some of the events that will have people out in the summer sun.

Detroit Out Loud

This event happens Saturday at 8 a.m. at Rouge Park on Joy Road. There will be musical performances and food that represent Detroit. You can also enjoy pony rides, archery, yoga and more. Williams said, "It's an opportunity to share your passion for the city of Detroit and it's all for free."

Crash Detroit

This festival brings together street bands for performances around the city from Friday until Sunday. The music has a Mardi Gras feel to it with a Detroit twist. The performances will happen at different locations including Clark Park, The Old Miami and Dequindre Cut Freight Yard. Search online for times and locations.

Fido Fest

If you're looking for something to do with your furry family member, you can check out Fido Fest at the Farmington Founders Festival. You can test your dog's skills at an obstacle course or watch the disc dogs in the Michigan Frisbee Competition. There will also be vendors on hand selling the latest in dog treats, dog clothes and doggie toys. The festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Shiawassee Park in Farmington.

Detroit Bass Day

A man who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry is hosting a special event this Saturday at Aretha's Jazz Cafe at the Detroit Music Hall. Kern Brantley has been the touring musical director for Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men and many more. He is hosting the annual Detroit Bass Day. "The festival is a celebration of some of the most influential bass players in the world," said Williams. It happens at 2 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Community Day

If you want to cool down this weekend, check out Community Day at the Wayne County Family Aquatic Center. You can enjoy free swimming at the park and free beverages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Teens and adults can "tube ride" or "body slide" down two water slides. The whole event is to honor the 100th anniversary of Wayne County Parks.

To see more fun events happening around the D, visit clickondetroit.com/in-the-d.