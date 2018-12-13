Holiday strolls and everything else happening around the D this weekend

It's almost the weekend, which means it's time to find out what's happening around the D.

Our friend Rich Rice, the founder of Detroit event planning company Detroit by Design, joined Jason and Kim to talk about all the events happening around Detroit this weekend.

The first event is pretty cool and takes place at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. It's the Monster Drawing Rally. There will be a live drawing event and fundraiser, and 100 artists will be there creating and selling original work. Admission is $10, and the event starts Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

There's a one-of-a-kind concert happening Saturday over at Detroit Orchestra Hall. The event is the Deaf and Loud Symphonic Experience. It will be headlined by Detroit rapper Sean Forbes, performer Evelyn Glennie and "America's Got Talent" star Mandy Harvey, who are all deaf. The show is completely accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing and takes place this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Dearborn is hosting its first Downtown Winterfest Market this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dozens of vendors will be on hand, and there will be live entertainment, ice sculpting, bounce houses, pictures with Santa and much more.

Summer isn't the only time to go for a stroll on Belle Isle: You can do it at the fifth annual Belle Isle Holiday Stroll too. It will take place Friday at 5 p.m. You will be able to go for a walk, make 3D snowflakes, enjoy live music, hot cocoa and sing carols. The stroll is free and open to the public.